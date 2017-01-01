Making YouTube Playlists Fun Again
Folders
Playlists in playlists
Organize playlists with folders and subfolders
Time
Start/end time
Start and end time is back. Split a single video into multiple tracks
Copy
From YouTube
Drag and drop YouTube videos and playlists (even auto-generated playlists)
Copy
To YouTube
Copy/merge playlists to your YouTube channels
Move
Copy/cut/paste supported
Move videos across playlists, copy/move playlists across pages
Shuffle
Shuffle multiple playlists
No shuffle, shuffle one playlist, shuffle all playlists
Backup
Never lose your YouTube playlist again
Copy your playlists to DiskYT for peace of mind
Automate
Use JavaScript and search/replace
Modify multiple playlists in one go
Two minutes DiskYT intro video